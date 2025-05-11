Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $718,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,452.53 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,501.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,081.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,982.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.67.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

