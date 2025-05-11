J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $578,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,618,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 610,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,113,000 after buying an additional 606,484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,237,000 after acquiring an additional 503,324 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 134,476 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.92. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

