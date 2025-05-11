GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 699,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,836,000 after purchasing an additional 163,438 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.95%.

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

