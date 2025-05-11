Ellevest Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

