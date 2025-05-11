Focus Partners Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284,182 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.07% of Workday worth $48,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,917,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.62.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $259.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.49 and its 200 day moving average is $252.22. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

