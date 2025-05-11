CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,041,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Clorox by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,163,000 after buying an additional 585,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Clorox by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after buying an additional 459,203 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,508,000 after acquiring an additional 456,114 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,932,000 after acquiring an additional 316,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $134.79 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 87.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

