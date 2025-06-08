Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.