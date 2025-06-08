Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $72.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

