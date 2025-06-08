One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises about 1.5% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SIL opened at $48.36 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

