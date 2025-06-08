Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Acquired by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

