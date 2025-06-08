Dentgroup LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 1.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 223,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 181,269 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 186,465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $44.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

