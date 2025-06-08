Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $524.91 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $530.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.74, for a total transaction of $537,372.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,599.88. This trade represents a 79.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

