Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Purchases 145 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $2,603,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.