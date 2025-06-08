Impact Capital Partners LLC Sells 450 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Impact Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.6%

NSC stock opened at $250.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.