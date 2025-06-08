GetBusy (LON:GETB) Trading Up 2% – Here’s Why

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.69). Approximately 50,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 46,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.68).

GetBusy Trading Up 2.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.85 million, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.35.

GetBusy (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 1.77 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. GetBusy had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GetBusy plc will post 0.0783995 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GetBusy

GetBusy Company Profile

In related news, insider Miles Gareth Jakeman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($12,716.45). Insiders have bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,880,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

