Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 57,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

