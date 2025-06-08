Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $25.29 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,970 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $25,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,012.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 145,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 132,456 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 429,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 45,354 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $12.98 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

