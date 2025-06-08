Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 854,645 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 417.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,645 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $109,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.18. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

