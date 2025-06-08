Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 78,735 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,735 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.64% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $49,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784,005 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 944,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,872,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,724,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,394,000 after purchasing an additional 405,465 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

