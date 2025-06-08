Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.
