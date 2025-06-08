United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Wynn Capital LLC

Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

