BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.79 and last traded at C$13.79. Approximately 288,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 348,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.88.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.94.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.