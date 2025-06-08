iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.21 and last traded at $123.21. 432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.13.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

