VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 48,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 196,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

