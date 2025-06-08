Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINK. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.4%

PINK stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.77.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

