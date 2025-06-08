Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,520 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter.

CGXU opened at $26.74 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

