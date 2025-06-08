cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 58,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 101,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on cbdMD from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

