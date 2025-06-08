One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,684,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,180,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 826,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:RRC opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.63. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several research firms have commented on RRC. Roth Capital upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $388,652.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,556. The trade was a 40.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $1,449,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,781.02. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

