Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IWD opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

