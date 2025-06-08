Flagship Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEURFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $306,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

