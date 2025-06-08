Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,633,000 after purchasing an additional 360,632 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:ROP opened at $572.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.