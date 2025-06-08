City Center Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $18.12 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

