City Center Advisors LLC Acquires 2,183 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF comprises about 0.7% of City Center Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 2,317.3% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,409,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after acquiring an additional 772,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,035,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after acquiring an additional 238,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,321.0% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.