Flagship Private Wealth LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.68 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

