Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:TMO opened at $401.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

