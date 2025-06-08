City Center Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

