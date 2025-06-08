Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

