JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 5,244 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $46,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $475.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.18.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $359.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.12 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.44.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

