Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys 61,669 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,669 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 3.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $90,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

ISRG opened at $536.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.93 and a 200 day moving average of $534.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.67 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,313 shares of company stock worth $17,229,143. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

