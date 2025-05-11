Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Sells 4,752 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.6% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $131.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

