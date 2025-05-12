Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 220,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,000. Antero Resources comprises 5.0% of Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Antero Resources by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Barclays raised their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.39.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.91 and a beta of 0.66. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

