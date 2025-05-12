Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,084 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,612,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,274,000 after purchasing an additional 287,809 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 108,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,016,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,356,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,248,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 547,350 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

