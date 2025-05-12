Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.5%

TMUS stock opened at $243.81 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $161.72 and a one year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.32 and a 200-day moving average of $242.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

