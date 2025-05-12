Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 66,495 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $46.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $841.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.95 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,200. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.12 per share, for a total transaction of $32,284.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,940.64. The trade was a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

