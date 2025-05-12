Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Haleon were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Haleon Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

