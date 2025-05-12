Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 872,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 566,083 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 229,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 368,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 139,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.