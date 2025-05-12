Logan Stone Capital LLC Sells 125,812 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Logan Stone Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,812 shares during the quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

SBI opened at $7.57 on Monday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.44%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

