Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) is Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,480,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,328,800 shares during the quarter. Ur-Energy accounts for 10.9% of Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC owned 3.98% of Ur-Energy worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,531 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 337,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 177,834 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 855,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 493,504 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on URG shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

