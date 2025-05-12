Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 267.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 249.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 34.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

AMWD opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

