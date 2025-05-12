Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 48,137 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,137 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10,570.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

MSOS opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

